'Right time to...': After India snub, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane steps down from leadership role

Veteran Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane announced on Thursday that he is stepping down as the captain of the Mumbai domestic cricket team. He shared his decision via social media, stating that he believes it is the right moment to nurture a new leader. "Captaining and winning championships with the Mumbai team has been an absolute honour. With a new domestic season ahead, I believe it’s the right time to groom a new leader, and hence I’ve decided not to continue in the captaincy role," Rahane wrote on X.

— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) August 21, 2025

At 37 years old, Rahane emphasized that he is not retiring and will continue to contribute to the Mumbai team as a batter across all formats. "I remain fully committed to giving my best as a player and will continue my journey with Mumbai to help us win more trophies. Looking forward to the season," he added.

Last season, Mumbai clinched the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with Rahane emerging as the tournament's top run-scorer. Under his captaincy, Mumbai also reached the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy, where they were defeated by Vidharbha by 90 runs.

Rahane ranks second in the all-time run-scorers for Mumbai in first-class cricket, trailing only former India opener Wasim Jaffer. The right-handed batsman has amassed 5932 runs in 76 matches, boasting an impressive average of 52. He has also hit 19 centuries for Mumbai in first-class matches, second only to Jaffer's 29.

Will KKR dismiss Rahane as their captain?

At 37, Rahane last participated in competitive cricket during IPL 2025, where he scored 390 runs in 13 matches for the Kolkata Knight Riders. With Rahane stepping down as Mumbai's captain, it will be intriguing to see if KKR opts to change their captain ahead of the next season.

Reports have surfaced that KKR is considering trading for prominent players like KL Rahul and Sanju Samson, who could potentially take over the leadership role if necessary. KKR finished sixth this year after winning the title last season under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy.

Shardul Thakur to lead Mumbai

India all-rounder Shardul Thakur is set to lead the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team for the upcoming season following Ajinkya Rahane's decision to step down on Thursday.

Thakur's leadership of Mumbai was anticipated, especially after he was named West Zone captain for the Duleep Trophy. It is believed that the Mumbai senior selection committee consulted Rahane before the season and sought his input regarding future captaincy candidates.

