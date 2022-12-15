'Right time for me to step down': Kane Williamson pens heartfelt note after relinquishing Test captaincy

New Zealand defeated India in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in Southampton

On December 15, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson announced his resignation as Test captain. Williamson's decision was made just before their tour of Pakistan, which is set to begin on December 26. After Brendon McCullum stepped down as Test captain, Kane Williamson took over. He played a significant role in the team's transformation into a major force on the world stage.

But after winning the World Test Championship, New Zealand's fortunes began to deteriorate, and in the summer of 2022, England easily defeated them. Tim Southee, one of the best Kiwi bowlers ever, takes over from Williamson as captain. Tom Latham will serve as the Test team vice-captain.

Williamson wrote a short note on his Instagram account to express his decision, noting how much the job has taught him over the course of the past six and a half years.

"It’s been an honour and a privilege to lead the New Zealand Test side over the last six and a half years," Williamson wrote.

"The role has taught me so much and I’m grateful for the many experiences, but I feel the time is right for someone else to step in and take the team forward. Thank you to the many people who have supported me in the role," he further added.

"Test cricket remains the pinnacle for me and I look forward to helping Tim and the team on the road ahead!" Williamson concluded.

In the World Test Championship standings, New Zealand is currently ranked just above Bangladesh in the bottom two positions. Only two games have been won, six have been lost, and one test has been drawn for Williamson's side.

