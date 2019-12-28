'Right time for him to step up and take over as leader': Anil Kumble on decision to appoint KL Rahul as KXIP captain

After Ravichandran Ashwin's switch to Delhi Capital's from Kings XI Punjab, the franchise was left without a captain.

However, KXIP soon announced that Indian opener KL Rahul would lead the squad for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 edition.

Head coach Anil Kumble has now revealed why he took the decision to appoint KL Rahul as the captain.

He said that the opener has been the best batsman of the franchise over the last two years.

Rahul has scored 1182 runs in the previous two seasons of the IPL with one hundred and 12 half-centuries. He averages at 54.91 and 53.90 in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

“Number one, he has been the best performer for Kings XI Punjab over the past two years,” Kumble told Times of India. “Everyone respects KL and I felt that this was the right time for someone like him to step up and take over as a leader. It was important to build the franchise around an Indian international player and that was one of the reasons we picked KL.”

In the 'mini' auction, KXIP had the fattest purse of Rs 42.70 crore among the eight teams.

They had nine slots to fill, including five Indian and four overseas players.

They spent Rs 16.5 crore on eight players, with their costliest being Australian Glenn Maxwell whom they purchased for Rs 10.75 crore.

Apart from Maxwell, the franchise also picked England allrounder Chris Jordan and bowler Ravi Bishnoi, who combined for a price tag of Rs 5 crore.

West Indies star Sheldon Cottrell bagged his maiden IPL contract and his salutes will be reserved for the KXIP.

“It was important that we put together a squad that gels well. I think it helps (to have players from the same region),” Kumble said. “We have four from Punjab, five from Karnataka, two from Bengal, three from West Indies and so on. I think it’s all about coming together and enjoying each other’s performances and embracing the challenges. It is a short time that they come together for a common purpose and our job as a coaching and support team is to make sure they are in the best possible space that they can be during the tournament".

Kumble himself replaced Mike Hesson as the head coach and is set for his maiden IPL stint as coach.

He had earlier served as a chief mentor for Royal Challengers Bangalore and four-time champions Mumbai Indians.

Kumble's coaching staff includes former KXIP captain George Bailey, while former left-arm spinner Sunil Joshi will serve as an assistant coach.

“It’s nice to be back among the players and to work closely with some of the younger, international and experienced players,” Kumble said.

“I’m looking forward to it. When KXIP approached me and wanted me to head the cricket operations, I took a while before deciding but eventually felt ‘let me take it up and work with the boys’. My job is to create an environment for the players to flourish.”