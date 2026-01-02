'Right people to carry...': Ben Stokes backs Brendon McCullum to continue as England coach after Ashes defeat

England captain Ben Stokes has backed Brendon McCullum to continue as England head coach despite the Ashes defeat. Stokes praised McCullum’s leadership and vision, insisting stability is key as England look to rebuild and move forward after the series setback.

England's setback in the Ashes has put the team under intense scrutiny, with captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum feeling the mounting pressure. The much-discussed Bazball strategy, celebrated for its boldness, has stumbled once more on a significant platform, exposing its limitations when faced with disciplined, high-caliber opponents. In the matches against Australia, England found it challenging to maintain intensity throughout the sessions, especially in the first three Tests, where daring team selections and tactical decisions fell short at critical junctures.

The team's struggle to adjust to varying conditions and evolving match scenarios has sparked doubts about whether England's aggressive approach requires a reassessment rather than unwavering adherence. With unfavorable results and crucial World Test Championship points slipping away, the focus has sharpened on the management. Reports indicate that the ECB might evaluate McCullum's role following the final Test, particularly as England currently lags significantly in the WTC standings. The team's performance in the fifth Test could be pivotal in determining the future of England's red-ball cricket.

In the lead-up to the fifth Test, Stokes expressed his full support for the head coach, emphasizing that he sees no one else but McCullum as his ally in the leadership team and is committed to their collaboration moving forward.

"Look, I've thoroughly enjoyed the time that I've worked with Brendon," said Stokes ahead of the fifth Test. "I can't see there being someone else who I could take this team [with], from where we are now, to even bigger heights," he added.

Stokes reflected on the efforts made behind the scenes with McCullum, highlighting the long-term vision that guides their leadership. He mentioned the ongoing planning, self-assessment, and the ambition to advance the group further, even during intervals between series.

"We've put so much time and effort into getting this team to where it was from when we first started, and now we're in a situation or position where we know we want to get even more out of the group, get even more out of individuals, and we feel we've done a very good job at getting everyone to the position we're in right now. So, for us as captain and coach, when we do have the time off, like we've done every single time between series, we put our heads together and go 'what is it that we think we need to go to the next level?'" Stokes added.

England's triumph in Melbourne represented a long-awaited milestone, marking their first Test victory on Australian soil since 2011, ending a drought that had lasted over 5,000 days. Since Brendon McCullum assumed the role of head coach, England has played 45 Tests, securing 25 wins and suffering 17 losses.

In the current Test series, they find themselves behind 3-1 and will aim to conclude the series positively by securing victory in the final match.

