Ricky Ponting to remain Delhi Capitals head coach despite poor IPL 2023 campaign

Ricky Ponting, the former captain of Australia, will continue to serve as the head coach of Delhi Capitals, despite the franchise's disappointing ninth-place finish in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), co-owner Parth Jindal hinted.

There was much speculation regarding Ponting's future after a lackluster performance. However, Jindal took to Twitter to quell any doubts by announcing that the esteemed Director of Cricket, Sourav Ganguly, and Ponting would continue as the core think-tank.

"Preparations for next years' IPL are underway here Delhi Capitals, along side SGanguly99 and Ricky Ponting. We assure the fans that Kiran (Grandhi) and I are working hard to get back to where we want this franchise to be and that is right at the very top," Jindal, the JSW boss said.

It remains unclear whether Ricky Ponting, the head coach of the Delhi team, will have the support staff he desires for the upcoming season. It is possible that Shane Watson and James Hopes may not be present in the dug-out. The fate of fielding coach Biju George is also uncertain, while Praveen Amre and Ajit Agarkar are expected to remain with the team.

(With inputs from PTI)

