Ricky Ponting shares unseen pic with former teammates, check how Rishabh Pant-David Warner reacted

Ricky Ponting shares pic with former teammates, Rishabh Pant-David Warner react

Legendary Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting recently took to social media to share an unseen picture with his former teammates, including the likes of Brett Lee, Shane Watson and Adam Gilchrist among others. Ponting recently caught up with his old pals, and he shared a snap of their get-together on Instagram, after which it caught the attention of his fans.

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, and current Australia opener David Warner were also among those, who reacted to Ponting's latest photo.

"And the band is back together. What a weekend with these legends," wrote Ponting alongside the snap, which has garnered more than 35k likes till the time of writing.

READ| Rishabh Pant shares another cryptic post on IG after Urvashi Rautela's 'chotu bhaiya' remark

In the picture, former Australian head coach Justin Langer, Brett Lee, Matthew Hayden, Adam Gilchrist, Ponting and Shane Watson among others can be seen having a gala time.

Reacting to the same, Pant wrote, "All the bosses are together," while Warner commented, "Miss you Ricky."

A couple of days before sharing the pic, Ponting in an episode of ICC Review predicted the winner of the upcoming India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2022.

READ| Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates after scoring back-to-back centuries for Sussex, watch video

While he did say that the contest would be a tight one, the Aussie legend parted with India and backed Rohit Sharma's men to come out victorious.

"I will stick with India to win that clash against Pakistan. That is taking nothing away from Pakistan because they are an incredible cricket nation that continues to present out-and-out superstar players," said Ponting.

The legendary batsman further backed the Men in Blue to go on and lift the Asia Cup on UAE soil.

READ| Virender Sehwag mourns Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's demise, calls him 'Big Bull of the Dalal Street'

"It is always hard to go past India in any tournament, not just an Asia Cup, but I think every time we talk about the T20 World Cup which is coming up, I think that India will be right in the thick of it there. Their depth is definitely better than the other teams and I think India will win the Asia Cup," Ponting added further.