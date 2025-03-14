India won the Champions Trophy 2025 thanks to a strong team effort, with key players Virat Kohli and Varun Chakaravarthy standing out. Ricky Ponting also praised the star all-rounder for their contribution to the victory.

India made history on March 9th (Sunday) by winning the Champions Trophy title for the third time, defeating New Zealand in the final. This victory was a true team effort, highlighted by standout performances from key players like Virat Kohli and Varun Chakaravarthy. Kohli dazzled with two remarkable innings against Pakistan and in the semi-final against Australia, while Chakaravarthy made a mark by taking 9 wickets in just 3 matches.

Ricky Ponting also pointed out Axar Patel's vital role in India's triumphant Champions Trophy 2025 campaign. Patel's impressive stats included 5 wickets in 5 games, boasting an economy rate of 4.35. His knack for controlling the run rate during the middle overs was essential for India's success. Plus, Patel showed his batting skills by scoring 109 runs from the no.5 spot, adding much-needed stability to the middle order.

In a recent episode of the ICC Review Show, Ricky Ponting praised Axar Patel for his reliability, especially in his bowling. Patel's consistent dedication and talent were key to India's victorious journey in the Champions Trophy.

“Axar Patel is the other one that I think needs a lot of credit for this tournament. I think his bowling was as consistent and rock solid as you’d ever see," Ponting said.

During the interaction, Ricky Ponting commented that India is a well-balanced team, particularly due to their abundance of all-rounders. However, he noted a minor weakness in their fast bowling department.

“They were a very well-balanced side anyway, but because they had so many all-rounders…when you’ve got Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, who they used up the order on several occasions for that left-handed option and with Jadeja there as well, they were a very well-balanced team," Ponting said.

“The only thing you would probably say, they probably looked a little bit light on fast bowling, but as it turned out, they didn’t need that," he pointed out.

