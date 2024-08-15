Ricky Ponting feels this player can surpass Sachin Tendulkar's record for most runs in Test cricket

Tendulkar, known as the Master Blaster, currently holds the record with an impressive 15921 runs in Test cricket, the highest by any player in the history of the format.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting believes that Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record of the most runs in Test cricket is under threat. Tendulkar, known as the Master Blaster, currently holds the record with an impressive 15921 runs in Test cricket, the highest by any player in the history of the format. Additionally, Tendulkar has played a record 200 Test matches.

Ponting, who is second on the list of most Test runs with 13368 runs from 168 matches, has predicted that former England captain Joe Root has the potential to surpass Tendulkar and become the all-time highest run-scorer in Test cricket. Root's consistent performance and skill on the field have led Ponting to believe that he could eventually break Tendulkar's record.

“He (Root) could potentially do that. He is 33 years of age…(more than) 3000 runs behind,” said Ponting talking to the ICC Review.

“It depends how many Test matches they play, but if they're playing 10 to 14 Test matches a year and if you're scoring 800 to 1,000 runs a year, then that sort of says he's only three or four years off getting there. So that'll take him to 37 (years of age),” said the legendary Australian.

Joe Root achieved a significant milestone by crossing the 12,000-run mark during the recent England vs West Indies series, making him only the seventh batter in the history of the format to accomplish this feat.

At 33 years old, Root currently holds the title of the seventh highest run-scorer in Tests, with an impressive record of 12,027 runs in 143 Tests at an average of 50.11. This includes 32 centuries and 63 fifties, showcasing his exceptional talent and consistency on the field.

Despite his remarkable achievements, it has been noted that Root will need to maintain his hunger and determination if he wishes to surpass the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

"If his hunger's still there, then there's every chance that he could do it. He is someone that in the last couple of years has got better and better," Ponting said.

Also read| BCCI rejects ICC's offer to host Women's T20 World Cup, Jay Shah reveals reason