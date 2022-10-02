Search icon
'Richest cricket board but...',Netizens react as power failure stops India vs South Africa 2nd T20I

After posting a massive target of 238 in the 2nd T20I, The Indian bowlers got off to a perfect start as they took 2 wickets in first 2 overs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 09:38 PM IST

India vs South Africa

In the 2nd T20I against South Africa, The Indian batting lineup was in its full flow as every player who got the chance to bat contributed well in the 1st innings.KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav scored half-centuries whereas skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli played a knock of 40+ runs and Dinesh Karthik gave the finishing touch with a cameo of 17 runs off 7 deliveries.

Coming to the South African chase, Deepak Chahar bowled the maiden over at the start of the South African innings and it was well backed by Arshdeep Singh as he took 2 wickets in the 2nd over. Just at the start of 3rd over, the match was stopped for nearly 15 minutes due to power failure in a light tower.

Netizens were not impressed by this and they criticized BCCI for its poor arrangements.

Talking about the match, as we type, South Africa has scored 13 runs after 3 overs for the loss of 2 wickets.

