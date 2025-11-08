FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeCricket

CRICKET

Richa Ghosh, World Cup winner, appointed DSP in Bengal, gets Rs 34 lakh and...

Richa Ghosh was also conferred the Banga Bhushan award by the West Bengal government.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 08, 2025, 10:01 PM IST

Richa Ghosh, wicketkeeper-batter of the Indian Women's World Cup-winning team, has been appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in the West Bengal government. State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee personally handed over the appointment letter to her at a colourful programme at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, which was organised to felicitate Ghosh.

Banga Bhushan award, Rs 34 lakh cheque

Ghosh was also conferred the Banga Bhushan award by the state government. The Chief Minister also handed over to her a golden bat and a golden ball on behalf of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). CAB also presented her with a cheque of Rs 34 lakhs. Present on the occasion was the former Indian cricket team captain and the former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Sourav Ganguly.

He explained that since Ghosh scored 34 runs in the final match of the Women's World Cup, she had been presented with a cheque of Rs 34 lakhs. "Richa's job when she came to bat at number six was ​​the most difficult since she got lesser number of balls to play. The asking rate was quite high then. However, she played skillfully and made the difference," Ganguly said.

Both the Chief Minister and Ganguly expressed that one day, Richa will lead the Indian women's cricket team as a captain. Ghosh shared her experience on how to prepare herself for the tournament. “During the net practice, I always fix a target. This helps me. I love accepting challenges when playing in difficult situations. I love to play a role in ensuring the victory of my team," she said.

The Chief Minister said that she would like to see Sourav Ganguly as the chief of the International Cricket Council (ICC) one day. "He was the captain of the Indian cricket team for so many years. He has also handled the cricket administration well. He should have been the head of the ICC? I believe he will be in that position one day. No one will be able to stop him," the Chief Minister said.

(With inputs from IANS)

