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Revisiting Dambulla shock: What India must change in batting for Women's Asia Cup final vs Sri Lanka

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Revisiting Dambulla shock: What India must change in batting for Women's Asia Cup final vs Sri Lanka

India will need to put their batting concerns aside and remember their Dambulla thrashing as they face Sri Lanka in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final. With the title at stake, India must produce a far more disciplined and confident batting performance.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 13, 2026, 04:52 PM IST

Revisiting Dambulla shock: What India must change in batting for Women's Asia Cup final vs Sri Lanka
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It’s finally time for the Asia Cup final. Tonight, at 8 pm India and Sri Lanka face off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Honestly, no one’s shocked these two made it to the final. India cruised past Bangladesh in the first semifinal. Sri Lanka had a tougher path but they fought hard and knocked out Pakistan in the second.

This isn’t the first time these teams have met at this stage. The last final, over in Dambulla saw India stroll in as favorites—until Sri Lanka tore up the script and handed them a crushing defeat.

Back then, India put up a solid 165/6 after Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss. Sri Lanka stumbled early losing a wicket in the second over but from there they punished India. Chamari Athapaththu scored 61, Harshita Samarawickrama added an unbeaten 69 and together they chased down India’s total with eight balls to spare. Kavisha Dilhari was brilliant smashing a quick 30 not out off 16 balls at No.4 and completely swinging the match.

Tonight, India needs to remember all of that. There’s zero room for taking anything lightly. Sri Lanka arrives with momentum after their tough semifinal against Pakistan. Chasing 131, they were reeling at 33/4 but somehow fought back to win.

But let’s talk about India’s batting. Most of their games have been straightforward: Thailand, Hong Kong, Pakistan, Bangladesh. No surprises—they’re expected to win easily. Still, easy wins sometimes make teams complacent and honestly India hasn’t been firing on all cylinders.

The batting has been shaky. Sure, Dubai pitches don’t help, but India just haven’t batted the way they should. It’s rarely felt like a collective team performance. Smriti Mandhana stood out against Hong Kong, Shafali Verma against Bangladesh, but most times, it hasn’t come together. In their opener against Thailand, they collapsed from 91/1 to 159/9, with Verma almost single-handedly carrying the load.

Actually, it’s India’s spinners who have kept them alive. Deepti Sharma leads the wicket charts. Shree Charani and Prema Rawat have been sharp. Pacers Nandini Sharma and Kranti Gaud have pitched in, too.

But bowlers can have an off day, and Sri Lanka's got some dangerous hitters: Athapaththu, Samarawickrama, Dilhari. Their spinners are strong as well. India needs to step up with the bat—big time. Running between wickets has been messy. Mandhana’s run-out against Thailand stands out as painful to watch, and there’ve been other sloppy moments. Fielding? Not always convincing. Dropped catches have crept in.

When it comes down to it, India has to get everything right tonight. If history tells us anything, it’s that you can’t sleepwalk against a familiar rival. Teams from the same region know your game inside out. India needs to stay sharp and play to their full potential. There’s just no room for slip-ups.

Also read| Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka match live on TV and online?

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