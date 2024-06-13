Twitter
Revenge for ODI World Cup defeat? India vs Australia clash date in T20 World Cup 2024 confirmed due to ICC's...

India's victory against the USA and clinching the Super 8 spot has put them at the forefront, along with South Africa and Australia, who have also qualified for the next leg of the tournament.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 13, 2024, 09:42 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Arshdeep Singh and Suryakumar Yadav starred as India clinched a seven-wicket win over the USA to advance to the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday. Suryakumar delivered an unbeaten 50 off 49 balls, complementing Arshdeep's exceptional four-wicket haul that restricted the USA to 110/8. Shivam Dube contributed with a steady 31 off 35 balls, guiding India to 111/3 in 18.2 overs. 

India's victory against the USA and clinching the Super 8 spot has put them at the forefront, along with South Africa and Australia, who have also qualified for the next leg of the tournament. With this victory, India is poised for revenge for losing out on the ODI World Cup trophy last year when Australia defeated them. 

ICC has already decided this T20 World Cup, the pre-seeding for the Super 8 stage. Rohit Sharma led India are seeded as A1, with Australia seeded as B2 which makes it a done deal that India is set to face Australia on June 24. 

Apart from Australia, Afghanistan will be slotted into India's group. The fourth spot will be fought for between Bangladesh and the Netherlands.

Speaking after the match, Rohit Sharma was quoted as saying, "It is a big relief, playing cricket here wasn't easy. We had to stick through till the end in all 3 games. Will take a lot of confidence from these wins."

"Knew it would be tough. Credit to us for the way we held our nerve and got that partnership. Credit to Surya and Dube for showing the maturity and taking us through. (On the Indian American cricketers) A lot of these guys have played cricket together, very happy to see their progress. Saw them last year in MLC as well, they are all hard-working guys," he added.

READ | Meet superstar who Dharmendra, Govinda's mother rejected as daughter-in-law, later became second wife of..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
