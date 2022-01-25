Revealed: Why Lucknow IPL team has same name as earlier Pune team

The new boys of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Lucknow franchise on Monday announced their official name on Twitter. Ending weeks of speculation, the Lucknow based franchise revealed their identity as 'Lucknow Super Giants'.

While the new franchise made their announcement, many fans were left wondering why the new Lucknow franchise's name is similar to that of the now-defunct Rising Pune Super Giants. Well, for the unversed, Sanjiv Goenka-owned RPSG group, who won the bid for Lucknow IPL franchise were also the owners of Rising Pune Super Giants.

The Pune based franchise was bought into the fore, once Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals were barred from participating in the IPL. Subsequently, two new franchises, Rising Pune Super Giants and Gujarat Lions were given entry into the IPL but were disbanded once the old franchises returned.

Now, with two new IPL franchises set to enter the fray once again, the cash-rich league will now become a 10-team affair. While RPSG group bought the Lucknow franchise for a whopping INR 7090 crores, CVC Capital Partners won the bid for the Ahmedabad franchise for a sum of INR 5635 crores.

Moreover, fans on Twitter were not too pleased with Sanjiv Goenka's decision to have a similar name to that of the old Pune franchise. Some fans wrote that the management could have at least used a little more creativity since they even ran a contest online for the franchise's new name. Others posted hilarious memes on the situation.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Lucknow Super Giants' identity reveal:

