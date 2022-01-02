Revealed: Why KL Rahul got 'Deshi Basara' inked on his body and what does it mean?

India's hero of the first Test match versus South Africa, KL Rahul is in the form of his life. Not only did Rahul score his seventh century in Test cricket, but due to his rich vein of form, the 29-year-old was also handed the responsibility for leading team India versus the Proteas in the upcoming three-match ODI series later this month.

However, it wasn't always like this, KL Rahul has seen his fair share of struggles as well. Back in 2018, after a torrid time in England, he was dropped from the national team in 2019.

That is when Rahul resorted to his long-time friend David Mathias who helped the cricketer overcome his blues, in a filmy manner. Furthermore, David also revealed how KL Rahul got himself inked with the 'Deshi Basara' tattoo, and why it's his favourite.

Speaking in a recent interview with the Indian Express, David revealed how he and Rahul watched ‘Batman Returns – The Dark Knight’ three times, and got so hooked after watching it, that they ended up binge-watching the entire series.

"The Batman – Dark Knight returns in particular. I remember we saw that three times in the theatre. We were so taken up that we pulled out the other Batman movies and saw all of them," stated David on how he helped Rahul overcome the setback of getting dropped.

David also added how the 'Batman' movies had such an impact on Rahul that he ended up getting himself inked with the phrase 'Deshi Basara', which is a reference from the Batman series.

"Of all the tattoos, he was most excited and proud to show that Batman tattoo. He has inscribed a line from Batman Rises – "Deshi Basara"! "It means 'Rise' and it was such a cool scene too," Mathias added.

Next up, Rahul will be seen in action when India return to the field on Wednesday, as they take on South Africa in the second Test at the Wanderers.