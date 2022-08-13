Search icon
Revealed: Why Indian players like MS Dhoni can't play in CSA T20 league or UAE T20 league?

Indian players who are centrally contracted with the BCCI are not allowed to feature in any leagues outside of the IPL.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 09:09 AM IST

MS Dhoni

After establishing themselves in India, the franchise of the Indian Premier League (IPL) are spreading its network across the globe. Many Indian franchises like Mumbai Indians, and Chennai Super Kings have acquired teams in Cricket South Africa's (CSA) T20 league scheduled to kick start in January. 

That's not all all the six franchises in the CSA league have been bought by IPL teams, and some IPL sides have also purchased franchises in the UAE T20 league as well. 

Despite this, the Indian players playing in IPL will not be allowed to feature in any of the overseas leagues. This is because the BCCI bars the centrally contracted players from playing in any other league other than IPL. 

If that's the case, then why can't players like MS Dhoni, who have retired from national duty play for overseas leagues? 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recently splashed the cash to acquire the Johannesburg franchise in the CSA T20 league, but Dhoni remains ineligible to play for them. That is because even after retiring from national duty, the 41-year-old still plays for CSK, and he would have to retire from IPL as well, in order to play in the overseas leagues. 

According to a report in the Indian Expres, a BCCI official was quoted as saying, "It’s clear, no Indian player including domestic players can take part in any other league until he is retired from all forms of the game. If any player wants to take part in these upcoming leagues, he can only do so when he cuts off all ties with the BCCI." 

When quizzed particularly about Dhoni, the official replied, "Then he can’t play IPL for CSK. He has to retire here first." 

This means that players like Suresh Raina could yet feature in overseas leagues, should they get any takers, as Raina wasn't bought by any of the IPL sides in the mega auction earlier this year. 

