Revealed: Why Hardik Pandya isn't playing for GT against CSK?

Hardik Pandya has been rested against CSK

Hardik Pandya was seen clutching his groin, during Gujarat Titans' previous game and turns out that the same niggle will be keeping the all-rounder out of Gujarat's all-important clash against Chennai Super Kings at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

Hardik has been injury-prone of late, he was making his comeback in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season after a long time away from the field due to injury, and it seems that the Indian all-rounder hasn't fully recovered.

In Pandya's absence, Rashid Khan was seen leading out the Gujarat Titans, and the Afghanistan spinner informed that Hardik has been rested for the match against CSK as a precaution.

"Bit of stiffness in the groin area for Hardik, so as a team we didn't want to take a chance. He will rest and hopefully be back for the next game," revealed Rashid at the time of toss.

Moreover, there is one more change in the playing XI, as Matthew Wade makes way for Wriddhiman Saha. Alzarri Joseph replaces Hardik in the team.

Chennai Super Kings meanwhile have named an unchanged playing XI.

Here's how the two sides are lining up:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan(c), Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary