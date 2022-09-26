Revealed: Why Glenn Maxwell was given out despite Dinesh Karthik mistakenly dislodged the bails

Glenn Maxwell's dismissal had a fair bit of fortune for India

Team India defeated Australia by six wickets in the 3rd T20I in Hyderabad to register a comeback 2-1 series win over the defending T20 World Cup champs. It was an evenly contested fiesty affair that went down the wire, and there were plenty of moments of good fortune for the Men in Blue which certainly played their part.

One such moment was the dismissal of Glenn Maxwell who was adjudged run-out, even as Dinesh Karthik accidentally dislodged one of the bails even before the ball had hit the stumps.

It was a rare moment, something which is not seen regularly in cricket. It all happened in the eighth over of Australia's innings as Maxwell pulled the fourth delivery of Yuzvendra Chahal's over toward deep backward square.

Axar Patel was stationed nearby and the ball landed right in front of him. The all-rounder aimed for the stumps and his throw rattled the stumps.

In real-time it looked like a mighty good direct hit from Patel as Maxwell was caught short of his crease, however, the umpires had some doubts.

The replays showed that DK's gloves had dislodged one of the bails, although, upon further inspection from various angles, the third umpire confirmed that the ball did hit the stumps, which tumbled the other bail which was left intact.

As the drama unfolded on the big screen, Maxwell was clearly unhappy as he walked back to the dugout. With such good fortune, the Indian players also celebrated in a unique manner as skipper Rohit Sharma kissed Karthik on the latter's helmet for his good work.

In the end, the Men in Blue won the contest, chasing down the required target of 187 runs with 1 ball to spare.

Next up, Rohit and Co will lock horns with South Africa in a three-match series from September 28 onwards.