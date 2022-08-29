Revealed: Why both India and Pakistan were forced to keep extra fielder inside 30-yard circle

Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam with Asia Cup Trophy

During the match between Team India and Pakistan on Sunday, both sides were forced to keep an extra fielder inside the 30-yard circle towards the end of their respective innings. While Rohit Sharma's men also had to go through the setback, it ended up costing Pakistan dearly as Hardik Pandya utilised those gaps to score the winning runs for his side.

Pandya led India's charge as he helped the Men in Blue register a memorable 5-wicket win over their arch-rivals, with the all-rounder contributing 3 wickets, as well as playing an unbeaten 33-run knock, including a flat match-winning six with two balls to spare.

On Monday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) gave an explanation regarding the same, revealing why both sides were penalised to keep an extra fielder inside the 30-yard circle.

"As per a new clause in T20I playing conditions, both India and Pakistan were forced to position an extra fielder inside the 30-yard circle in the final stages of their bowling innings in their Asia Cup meeting on Sunday. Both sides failed to be in a position to bowl the first ball of their final over by the scheduled end of innings time, and were penalised by the added restriction for slow over-rate, introduced in January this year," said ICC on Monday.

Bowling first, India had bowled fewer than 18 overs in the allotted time, meaning Rohit Sharma was forced to field with five fielders inside the circle for the final two overs.

The side gave away 23 runs across the eleven balls, bowling Pakistan out for 147 with one ball left in the innings.

In India's chase, Pakistan found themselves in a similar situation, running out of time and needing to bowl the final three overs under the same restriction.

Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya capitalised on the extra fielder in, scoring the 32 runs required for victory, and completing the chase with two balls to spare.

