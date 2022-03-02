Revealed: Team India skipper Rohit Sharma FINALLY opens up on his cryptic tweets

On Tuesday, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma left the fans stunned with a series of tweets that left fans wondering whether his Twitter account got hacked. Finally, he has now revealed why he made those bizarre tweets.

Even the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle were left puzzled by Rohit's tweets.

"Cricket balls are edible…right?," read one of the latest tweets made by Rohit on Tuesday. Another of his tweet read, "Bzz….! Did you know? Buzzing beehives make for great boxing bags!"

Cricket balls are edible…right? — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 1, 2022

Bzz….! Did you know? Buzzing beehives make for great boxing bags! — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 1, 2022

I love coin tosses…especially when they end up in my belly! — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 1, 2022

While Chahal wrote, "Bhaiya? What’s happening, Sab theek hai na?", in response to Rohit's cryptic tweets, Harshal Bhogle wrote he couldn't make any sense of his latest social media frenzy.

"Uh…What? All okay Captain? Can’t make heads or tails of this," read Bhogle's response. Netizens on Twitter trended the word 'Hacked' Tuesday, and at long last, Rohit has come up with an explanation.

It was actually all part of an advertising campaign strategy. The series of cryptic tweets were made in order to create a buzz and anticipation around Rohit's latest sponsorship campaign.

Revealing the details of the same Rohit tweeted, "Sorry guys! My dog, Magic, took over my handle. Lil' troublemaker! Sometimes good dogs can make bad decisions. But I sleep a little better knowing @Future_Generali Dog Health Cover has him covered. Make sure your buddy is protected too."

The latest soap opera only goes on to highlight the kind of fan following Rohit boasts on Twitter. While he has over 20.2 million followers on the micro-blogging website, the Indian skipper also commands over 22 million followers on the photo-sharing platform Instagram.

Currently, Rohit is gearing up to lead his side in a Test match for the first time since taking over as captain from Virat Kohli. Team India will square off against Sri Lanka in a couple of Tests from March 4 onwards.