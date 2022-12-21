REVEALED: Shaheen and Shahid Afridi’s daughter Ansha’s wedding date and other details

Shaheen Afridi's wedding date confirmed

Ace Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is set to get married to Ansha Afridi, daughter of former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi on February 3, 2023, as per reports.

The nikkah ceremony of Shaheen and Ansha will take place according to the traditional way of the Afridi tribes. After that, Shaheen will fly to Lahore and join up with the camp of Lahore Qalandars for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8.

The formal wedding and rukhsati ceremony are expected to take place later in the year, per multiple reports. In 2021, it was announced by Shahid Afridi that his daughter Ansha and Shaheen Afridi were engaged and the engagement took place as per the wishes of both the families.

READ| IPL 2023 auction: From MI to CSK, major concerns for every franchise; how they can be resolved

"Both families are in touch, matches are made in heaven if Allah wills this match will be made too. My prayers are with Shaheen for his continued success on and off the field," Shahid Afridi had then said.

For his part, Shaheen Afridi had admitted in an interview that it was his desire to marry Ansha. Shaheen’s fiancé Ansha is an aspiring physician and is currently undergoing education in the UK.

Shaheen Afridi is a left-arm fast bowler who made his ODI debut for the Pakistan cricket team in April 2018. Shaheen played his first Test match for Pakistan in December 2018.

READ| BCCI Central Contracts 2022-23: Good news for Hardik Pandya, Surya? Players who may be axed

In 2019, Shaheen Afridi was awarded the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy (Cricketer of the Year).

In 2021, Shaheen Afridi was named the captain of the Lahore Qalandars for the Pakistan Super League.

Shaheen Afridi got injured during the recently concluded T20 World Cup and is currently not in action as he underwent knee surgery. It is expected that the speedster would return to the field after the completion of his rehabilitation programme.

READ| World champion Nikhat Zareen breaks silence on Hijab row, says 'Religion shouldn't matter..'

According to reports, Shaheen Afridi’s teammates, Haris Rauf and Shan Masood will get married in December and January.