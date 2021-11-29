REVEALED: Salary of retained players ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction

IPL 2022 mega auction latest updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness the addition of two news team from IPL 2022 and the addition of two new teams will bring the mega auction which is likely to be held in December.

As per the retention rules framed by the BCCI, old franchises are allowed to retain four players and they have been asked to submit the list of retained and released players by November 30.

Retention rules for the IPL 2022 mega auction:

Ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction, the eight old franchises can retain a maximum of four players. The four players can be either two Indians and two overseas players or three Indian and one overseas. The BCCI has also allowed the franchises to retain one, two, three, or four players.

The two new teams - Ahmedabad and Lucknow - have been allowed to pick three players outside the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. The two new teams are allowed to pick two Indian cricketers and one overseas cricketer outside the mega auction.

Salary of the retained players

4 players: Rs 42 crores (16cr, 12cr, 8cr, and 6cr)

3 players: Rs 33 crores (15cr, 11cr, and 7cr)

2 players: Rs 22 crores (14cr and 10cr)

1 player: Rs 14 crores (14cr if capped and 4cr if uncapped)

IPL 2022 mega auction purse usage:

The BCCI has increased the total purse value of the franchises from Rs 85 crore to Rs 90 crore.

How the purse of franchises will be affected by retention of players:

No Retentions- Rs 90 Crores

One Retention- Rs 76 Crores

Two Retentions- Rs 66 Crores

Three Retentions- Rs 57 Crores

Four Retentions- Rs 48 Crores