REVEALED: Real reason why Hardik Pandya was not retained by Mumbai Indians

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was shockingly released by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the mega IPL auction. Leaving Hardik Pandya out, MI chose to retain captain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, and Suryakumar Yadav.

The BIG reason why Hardik Pandya was not retained by Mumbai Indians

Even before the retention list was out, many experts had predicted that Mumbai Indians would release Hardik Pandya this year. While Hardik was an important part of the team during IPL 2020, he was out of form during IPL 2021.

One other point is that Hardik Pandya, who earlier used to bowl four overs at a medium pace, could not bowl at all during IPL 2021 because of his injury issues. These on-field and off-field issues could be one of the main reasons why Mumbai Indians let go of Hardik Pandya.

While Mumbai Indians might re-hire Hardik, however, this time, there is sure to be a lot of competition for the player as he not only can be a great finisher but also has great experience of playing the T20 format.

In other news, Hardik had recently also posted a video on his Instagram, cherishing all his memories and time spent with MI.

"I'll carry these memories with me for the rest of my life, I'll carry these moments with me for the rest of my life. The friendships I've made, the bonds that have been formed, the people, the fans, I'll always be grateful. I've grown not just as a player but as a person. I came here as a youngster with big dreams - we won together, we lost together, we fought together. Every moment with this team has a special place in my heart. They say all good things must end but @mumbaiindians will remain in my heart forever," Hardik captioned the post.