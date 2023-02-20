Revealed! Real reason why BCCI removed KL Rahul as Team India vice-captain for last two Tests

File photo

The squads for the remaining two Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the three-match ODI series against Australia were announced by the BCCI on Sunday (February 19). Well-known names like Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and KL Rahul have staged a comeback in the ODI squad, while the Test squad remained the same as the first two matches.

The BCCI, however, took a major decision and has removed KL Rahul as the vice-captain of the Indian Test team. It is to be noted that Rahul has failed to perform with the bat in the first Two Test and this is seen as the major reason behind his sacking the vice-captain of the Indian team.

Rahul has scored only 38 runs in three innings in the ongoing Test series. Indian Express has reported that the team management has recommended that Rahul be removed from the leadership role as this will help him focus on his batting.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has been given the responsibility to choose Rahul’s successor. Sources said that it is likely that Rahul would be dropped from the third Test and young opener Shubman Gill may get a chance to play in Indore Test.

“It was decided not to name any vice-captain. Instead, the power was given to Rohit Sharma. Who will lead the side in case he has to leave the field is Rohit Sharma’s call,” a source told Indian Express.

Though Rahul is out of form in the current series, his centuries at Lord's and Centurion in 2021 are still in the minds of captain Rohit and the head coach Rahul Dravid and this is the reason why the duo are hedging their bets against the right-handed batsman.

“I think he needs to trust his processes. This is just a phase, he has been one of our most successful overseas openers. He’s got hundreds in South Africa and England, we’ll continue to back him. I believe he has the quality and class to come out of this," Dravid said to Star Sports.