Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

REVEALED: Real reason behind Virat Kohli’s decision to take break from T20Is

Kohli's decision to take a break from T20Is will allow the selectors to focus on putting together a team which can represent India in 2024 T20 WC.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 04:42 PM IST

REVEALED: Real reason behind Virat Kohli’s decision to take break from T20Is
File photo

Indian star Virat Kohli has taken a temporary break from T20Is in order to focus on ODIs and Test cricket, accoerding to reports. Kohli has reportedly not informed the BCCI about his plans to play T20Is again but it is likely that he would not play in the shortest format of the game before IPL 2023.

Kohli is set to take a break from cricket before returning for the ODI games. On the other hand, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will also not play in the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka. Hardik Pandya is expected to lead the T20 team in Rohit’s absence. The Mumbai Indians skipper is nursing a thumb injury and it is expected that he would get fit in time before the ODI series which is scheduled to begin on January 10.

“Yes, Virat has informed he is unavailable for the T20s. He will return for the ODI series. It’s unclear at the moment whether he is taking a sabbatical from T20Is. But of course, he will be in plans for important series. As for Rohit, it looks tough and we don’t want to rush his return. Whether he is fit is a call that will be made in the due course. He is batting but can’t take the risk in feeding,” a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by InsideSport.

Kohli's decision to take a break from T20Is will allow the selectors to focus on putting together a team which can represent India in 2024 T20 World Cup. It is learnt that the selectors are planning to give chance to young players and seniors like Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul may not find a place in T20 squad for World Cup.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Have blood sugar problems? Know tips to keep diabetes in control this Christmas, New year's eve
Sexy photos of Gandii Baat star Neelam Bhanushali that will make you sweat hard
Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, meet the glamorous 'mystery girls' who stole the show last season
Meet Bunty Sajdeh, Seema Sajdeh’s brother rumoured to be dating Rhea Charkraborty
Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta and other CNG cars likely to launch in India in 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 556 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.