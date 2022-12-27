REVEALED: Real reason behind Virat Kohli’s decision to take break from T20Is

File photo

Indian star Virat Kohli has taken a temporary break from T20Is in order to focus on ODIs and Test cricket, accoerding to reports. Kohli has reportedly not informed the BCCI about his plans to play T20Is again but it is likely that he would not play in the shortest format of the game before IPL 2023.

Kohli is set to take a break from cricket before returning for the ODI games. On the other hand, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will also not play in the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka. Hardik Pandya is expected to lead the T20 team in Rohit’s absence. The Mumbai Indians skipper is nursing a thumb injury and it is expected that he would get fit in time before the ODI series which is scheduled to begin on January 10.

“Yes, Virat has informed he is unavailable for the T20s. He will return for the ODI series. It’s unclear at the moment whether he is taking a sabbatical from T20Is. But of course, he will be in plans for important series. As for Rohit, it looks tough and we don’t want to rush his return. Whether he is fit is a call that will be made in the due course. He is batting but can’t take the risk in feeding,” a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by InsideSport.

Kohli's decision to take a break from T20Is will allow the selectors to focus on putting together a team which can represent India in 2024 T20 World Cup. It is learnt that the selectors are planning to give chance to young players and seniors like Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul may not find a place in T20 squad for World Cup.