Revealed: MS Dhoni on why he wears only no.7 jerseys, and it's not superstition

In the world of sports, number 7 is perhaps, often associated with legends. Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has immortalized the number 7 jersey, and we can say the same for MS Dhoni as well.

Ever since the 40-year-old made his debut for India in 2007, he has donned the number 7 jersey, and since then, it's become synonymous with Dhoni.

Recently, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper revealed the reason why he chose to wear the iconic number 7 jersey throughout his playing career and still continues to do so.

In a recent virtual event organised by the parent organisation of CSK's owners, Dhoni revealed why he chose to wear the number 7 jersey while ruling out that there's no superstition behind the same, he only loves the number 7 due to a simple reason.

"A lot of people initially thought that 7 is a lucky number for me and all of that. But I chose the number for a very simple reason. I was born on the 7th of July. So it's the 7th day of the 7th month, that was the reason," stated the legendary wicket-keeper batsman.

He further continued, "Rather than getting to all the different things as to what number is a good number and all, I thought I will use my date of birth as the number."

Dhoni would go on to further add how he had various reasons to tell people, why he stuck to the number 7. The former Indian skipper revealed that was born in 1981, and when you subtract 1 from 8 the answer is 7, which in his opinion is a very 'neutral number'.

"Then whenever people kept asking me, I kept adding to the answer. 81 was the year, 8-1 is again 7, 7 is a very neutral number. People actually kept telling me, I started absorbing it and I started telling it to others in the same way," he said.

"I am not very superstitious about it, but it's one number that is close to my heart and I have kept it over the years with me," he added further.

Donning the legendary number once again, Dhoni will be seen leading out CSK in IPL 2022, and the defending champs will first take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the repeat of last season's final on March 26, at the Wankhede Stadium.