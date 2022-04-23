Revealed: IPL playoffs to take place in Kolkata, Ahmedabad on THESE dates

Tata IPL 2022 playoffs will be played across Kolkata and Ahmedabad

In a major development on Saturday, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirmed the dates and venues for the playoffs of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. Furthermore, Ganguly also provided an update on the Women's T20 challenge.

Ganguly on Saturday confirmed that the three-team Women's challenger will be held in Lucknow from May 24th to 28th after an apex council meeting of the board on Saturday.

In another major development, the first play-off and eliminator will be played in Kolkata on May 24 and 26 followed by second play-off and final at Ahmedabad on May 27 and 29 respectively.

Another huge piece of news is that all of these games will see 100% crowd return to the venues, as currently only 50% crowd is being allowed in the four venues, where IPL's league stage games are taking place.

The tournament began with a 25% crowd cap, but as per reports, it has been increased in the wake of the reducing covid cases in India.

"The Women's Challenger series will be held between May 24-28 at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium," BCCI president Ganguly told mediapersons.

"As far as the men's IPL knock-out stage matches are concerned, it would be held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, with hundred percent attendance allowed for the matches to be played after the league staged finishes on May 22," he added.

The BCCI also confirmed the dates and venues for the five-match T20 series against South Africa with June 9, 12, 14, 17 and 19 being the dates. The venues are Delhi, Cuttack, Vizag, Rajkot and Bengaluru.

It remains to be seen whether veteran India Women's team players like Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami will take part in the Women's challenge, having already retired from the T20 format.

With inputs from PTI