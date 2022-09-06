Revealed: How India can still qualify for Asia Cup 2022 final after loss to Sri Lanka?

Here's how India can qualify for final of Asia Cup 2022

Team India suffered their second consecutive defeat in the Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Tuesday. India's chances of qualification to the final of Asia Cup 2022 now depend on others teams. Rohit Sharma and his men will now have to rely on results elsewhere, as their fate is not in their own hands anymore.

The best India can hope for is to beat Afghanistan by a huge margin in their next game in order to boost their net run rate (NRR) as much as possible. However, firstly, they must also hope that Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in their next match.

India had earlier suffered a 5-wicket defeat at the hands of Pakistan, which made their clash against Sri Lanka a knockout match of sorts. Since the Men in Blue suffered yet another defeat, they are now on the verge of elimination from Asia Cup 2022.

Here are the remaining games of Asia Cup 2022:

Pakistan vs Afghanistan in Dubai on September 7, Wednesday

India vs Afghanistan in Dubai on September 8, Thursday

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan in Dubai on September 9, Friday

Final on September 11, Sunday in Dubai

How can India qualify for Asia Cup 2022 final?

There is still a glimmer of hope for India to reach the final of Asia Cup 2022. First off, India will hope that Dasun Shanaka's side ends up beating Pakistan in their respective Asia Cup clash later on Friday.

Afghanistan and Pakistan face off on Wednesday, if Mohammad Nabi's side ends up beating Babar Azam's men, then India will remain alive in the tournament. The Men in Blue will then have to overcome Afghanistan and do so by a huge margin.

Of course, Sri Lanka has to win all their matches so that they can reach a total of six points. All the remaining teams must remain at 2 points each, and India must have a better run rate than their rivals to have a chance of qualifying for the final of Asia Cup 2022.

India's journey at this edition of Asia Cup will come to an end, if Pakistan defeat Afghanistan tomorrow, as they and Sri Lanka would both have amassed 4 points each.