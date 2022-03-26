Do you know which 2 players have captained MS Dhoni in IPL? Know here

MS Dhoni in his own unique style dropped a big bombshell just two days before the new Indian Premier League (IPL) began as he stepped aside as captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with Ravindra Jadeja, instilled in his place.

For all of his time in CSK, the 40-year-old Dhoni has never played under any captain, but Ravindra Jadeja will have the honours to change that. But do you know, that there are two players who have captained MS Dhoni in IPL?

While Suresh Raina led Chennai Super Kings in Dhoni's absence, the legendary wicket-keeper batsman has never played under any other captain while representing the Yellow Army.

That being said, when CSK was banned from participating in the IPL for two seasons, Dhoni represented the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) wherein he played under two different captains.

Dhoni himself led the RPS team in their inaugural season in the IPL in 2016 but after underwhelming performances under the former Indian captain, the franchise subsequently replaced him and announced Australian Steve Smith as their new skipper.

Therefore Steve became the first player, whom Dhoni played under in the IPL. The Aussie batter, who couldn't find any takers in IPL 2022 mega auction, had led the franchise all the way to the final in 2017. Although they faltered at the summit-clash losing to Mumbai Indians on the day.

Furthermore, during the IPL 2017 season, Steve Smith had missed one game, against Delhi Capitals (DC), and Ajinkya Rahane led the side in his stead, becoming only the second player to captain Dhoni in IPL.

Dhoni subsequently led CSK upon their return in 2018 and won them their third IPL title. Under his captaincy, the Chennai-based franchise have won four IPL titles till date, but Ravindra Jadeja will now take over the mantle from the legend.