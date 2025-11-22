'Returning to the place where...': Ravindra Jadeja reflects on journey back to Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026

Ravindra Jadeja opened up about the possibility of playing for Rajasthan Royals again, reflecting on his early IPL journey and what a return to the franchise would mean for him. His comments have sparked excitement among RR fans and added fresh intrigue to IPL discussions ahead of the next season.

Ravindra Jadeja is set to don the Rajasthan Royals jersey once more after a span of 15 years, marking a full circle in his career as it is the same team where his cricket journey initially took flight. This transfer holds significant meaning for him, as he returns to the franchise where he first made his IPL debut and earned his nickname.

“I am back in Rajasthan after fifteen years, so I feel good returning to the place where I started my journey and where I got the name Rockstar. I am doubly happy to come back to the same place,” Jadeja said after joining the team.

He is presently at a point in his career where he finds motivation in both the enjoyment of the game and the thrill of competition. “Right now, I am at a stage where I want to enjoy my cricket. Whoever calls me with love, from the heart and with respect — I will always like it,” he said.

He also discussed the emerging batting talent Vaibhav Suryavanshi, highlighting the essential values he should adopt. “Vaibhav is very young right now. The inspiration for him is simple: work hard, achieve your goals, and follow your passion for cricket. If you pursue it properly, you will get the platform and your journey will begin soon,” he added.

He reflected on the early stages of his career, sharing that he still feels the same excitement as he did in his youth. “When I started playing, I felt the excitement of going to the ground, practising, and learning. I feel that same energy now,” he said.

A significant aspect of his previous time with RR was the relationship he had with Shane Warne, under whose captaincy he played. Jadeja recounted how, as a young player, he was unaware of the IPL's significance, as Warne welcomed him warmly, motivating him and even giving him the nickname 'rockstar,' assuring him of a long international career.

Warne's influence on Jadeja was pivotal in shaping his career. The guidance he received from Warne remained with him even after leaving RR, as they crossed paths during overseas series. Warne's support was unwavering over the years.

Now, as Jadeja returns to play for the Royals in IPL 2026, he has the opportunity to reconnect with his origins, pay tribute to Warne's legacy, and lead a team with the same vigor he once possessed.

