Cricket

CRICKET

'Retirement lelu?': Rohit Sharma’s hilarious reply to Rishabh Pant from Champions Trophy Final goes viral - Watch

Rohit took on the role of India's full-time ODI captain in 2022, shortly after Virat Kohli resigned from the position. During his leadership, India made it to the final of the ODI World Cup 2023 held in India, but the experienced batsman is now focused on participating in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 08:32 PM IST

'Retirement lelu?': Rohit Sharma’s hilarious reply to Rishabh Pant from Champions Trophy Final goes viral - Watch

India's Champions Trophy celebrations in March 2025 provided fans with an unforgettable experience, but recently, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant shared an unseen video from the post-final festivities on Instagram, coinciding with the nation's 79th Independence Day on August 15.

The video showcased moments of the team viewing their four-wicket victory over New Zealand on a television in the dressing room, followed by exuberant celebrations. Near the end, Pant was seen inquiring of Rohit about the stumps he was holding. With his characteristic smile, the captain humorously responded, "Retirement lelu? Har baar jeetega toh mai thodi retirement leta rahunga."

Pant quickly clarified, "Maine nahi bola bhai, hum toh chaha rahe hai khelo," and added a touching caption to his post: "Happy Independence Day, India. Some moments stay with you forever and winning for India is at the top of the list. Proud to be Indian."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rohit's remark is set against the backdrop of his recent choices to retire from certain formats. In 2024, he stepped down from T20Is after guiding India to victory in the T20 World Cup, and in May of this year, he announced his retirement from Test cricket. However, his playful comment during the Champions Trophy celebrations reassured fans that he has no immediate intentions of leaving the sport altogether.

This moment, which combines humor and national pride, has since gone viral among fans, adding another chapter to Rohit Sharma's legacy as both a leader and a cherished figure in Indian cricket.

Currently, with no ODIs scheduled until October, it has been months since Rohit has participated in any competitive cricket. Reports suggest that the BCCI may request him and Kohli to participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy to be considered for future ODI selections, although the potential impact on their careers remains uncertain.

