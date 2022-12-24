'Retired baitha hu, support staff me kaam aaunga': RP Singh makes hilarious request to Ashish Nehra - WATCH

Nehra is the head coach of Gujarat Titans

The Gujarat Titans were quite busy at the IPL Auction held in Kochi on Friday, acquiring seven new players to their squad for the 2023 season. While Kane Williamson was undoubtedly the greatest star signed by the Titans, the franchise's most costly acquisition during the auction was Shivam Mavi, who cost INR 6 crore.

The Titans, captained by all-rounder Hardik Pandya, had a flawless start, winning the title in their first season. Apart from Williamson and Mavi, the Titans also signed Mohit Sharma (INR 50 lakh), Joshua Little (INR 4.4 crore), Urvil Patel (INR 20 lakh), KS Bharat (INR 1.2 crore), and Odean Smith (INR 50 lakh).

During the auction, Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra talked with former India players Rudra Pratap Singh, Suresh Raina, and Robin Uthappa for a Jio Cinema segment in which he discussed the franchise's plan in depth. However, around halfway through the meeting, RP Singh, who had shared the dressing room with Nehra during their playing days for India, made a somewhat amusing request to the Titans' head coach.

“You are given preference to the Uttar Pradesh fast bowlers. Shivam Mavi, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami… ek main yahan baitha hu, retired hu, support staff me kaam aa sakta hu. (I'm right here, I'm retired and can help you as a support staff!) You can consider me as well, I'm from UP!,” RP Singh told Nehra.

Nehra, Uthappa, and Raina were all left in splits after RP's request, and the Titans head coach later said, "You can be useful to any franchise, not only Titans!"

WATCH:

In 82 IPL matches, Singh took 90 wickets. He represented Rising Pune Supergiants in his final IPL match. Singh, a cricket specialist, took up the commentary following his retirement from the sport. Singh later became a talent scout for the Mumbai Indians.

Gujarat Titans squad: Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.

READ| WATCH: Virat Kohli gets angry as Bangladesh players celebrate his dismissal, umpire comes to rescue