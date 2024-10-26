The struggles of Sharma and Kohli in the ongoing Test series have led to criticism from fans.

The recent performance of Team India's captain, Rohit Sharma, and former captain, Virat Kohli, has left fans disappointed as they were once again dismissed cheaply in a crucial moment of the match in Pune. Sharma was out for a nine-ball duck in the first innings, while Kohli managed just one run before falling to Mitchell Santner.

Their poor performance continued as Sharma only managed to score eight runs off 16 balls, and Kohli was dismissed after scoring 17 runs off 40 balls in the second innings. Despite India bowling out New Zealand for 255, the visitors set a challenging target of 359 runs for India to win and level the series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

The struggles of Sharma and Kohli in the ongoing Test series have led to criticism from fans. Sharma has now recorded six single-digit scores in his last eight Test matches, while Kohli's batting average has dropped from 54 in January 2019 to 49 this year. Their lackluster performances have raised concerns about their form and ability to lead the team to victory.

Check out the reactions here:

Dear Virat Kohli



You have played test cricket for years now, but now you are beyond finished, it's time to give it to the deserving youngsters like Rajat patidar, Rituraj Gaikwad etc. Please Retire & Free that 1 spot. My respect will be doubled up after your retirement pic.twitter.com/f3Tc332nvW — Anuja (@AnujaSharm60681) October 26, 2024

Like this Post if you think Rohit Sharma should retire. pic.twitter.com/k7zVMQpqIh — K (@KrishnaVK_18) October 26, 2024

Dear Virat Kohli



You have played test cricket for years now, but now you are beyond finished, it's time to give it to the deserving youngsters like Rajat patidar, Nitish Reddy, Rituraj etc. Please Retire & Free that 1 spot. My respect will be doubled up after your retirement pic.twitter.com/vRkMBr7Hg9 — KHURRAM (@khurrambgs) October 26, 2024

New Zealand made history on Saturday by defeating India by 113 runs in the second Test at the MCA Stadium in Pune, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. This victory marks the first time in 69 years that New Zealand has won a Test series in India, dating back to their first Test match in India in 1955. The 2-0 series win also brings an end to India’s impressive 12-year unbeaten streak in home Test series.

