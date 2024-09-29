Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Queen Kangana Ranaut has a new chariot, a Land Rover worth Rs 3 cr, but what she sold in return

'Retain Virat Kohli, release...': Former India pacer's bold advice to RCB ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction

Devara Jr NTR is no Baahubali as box office day 3 collection fails to beat all time blockbusters

Earth's 'mini moon' to be visible today: Know all about Asteroid 2024 PT5 and how to watch it

Big relief for GST taxpayers: Clear old dues without extra costs; here’s how

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Queen Kangana Ranaut has a new chariot, a Land Rover worth Rs 3 cr, but what she sold in return

Queen Kangana Ranaut has a new chariot, a Land Rover worth Rs 3 cr, but what she sold in return

'Retain Virat Kohli, release...': Former India pacer's bold advice to RCB ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction

'Retain Virat Kohli, release...': Former India pacer's bold advice to RCB ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction

Devara Jr NTR is no Baahubali as box office day 3 collection fails to beat all time blockbusters

Devara Jr NTR is no Baahubali as box office day 3 collection fails to beat all time blockbusters

How long can a king cobra live?

How long can a king cobra live?

10 places to visit in Jammu And Kashmir

10 places to visit in Jammu And Kashmir

10 places to visit in Himachal Pradesh

10 places to visit in Himachal Pradesh

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने �नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024 in pics: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Wamiqa raise glam quotient

GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024 in pics: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Wamiqa raise glam quotient

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

10 thirst trap pics of Nushrratt Bharuccha

10 thirst trap pics of Nushrratt Bharuccha

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Devara Jr NTR is no Baahubali as box office day 3 collection fails to beat all time blockbusters

Devara Jr NTR is no Baahubali as box office day 3 collection fails to beat all time blockbusters

Two films clashed at the box office, one with superstars was huge flop, other with debutants was superhit, movies were..

Two films clashed at the box office, one with superstars was huge flop, other with debutants was superhit, movies were..

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter' who called Bollywood a 'fish market': 'I have to pay my bills'

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter' who called Bollywood a 'fish market': 'I have to pay my bills'

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Retain Virat Kohli, release...': Former India pacer's bold advice to RCB ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction

Each IPL franchise has the option to retain a maximum of 6 players from their current squad, either through retention or by utilizing the Right to Match (RTM) option.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 09:11 PM IST

'Retain Virat Kohli, release...': Former India pacer's bold advice to RCB ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The IPL governing council recently announced the rules for player retention for the upcoming season, prompting franchises to make difficult decisions in selecting players prior to the auction. Among these franchises, Royal Challengers Bengaluru boasts one of the largest fan bases in the league. However, despite their loyal supporters, the men's team has yet to secure an IPL trophy since the tournament's inception.

Although RCB managed to qualify for the playoffs in the previous season, their journey came to an end after a defeat in the Eliminator. The RCB management is now regrouping to strategize and identify the best players to retain for the next season. Each IPL franchise has the option to retain a maximum of 6 players from their current squad, either through retention or by utilizing the Right to Match (RTM) option.

Former India pacer RP Singh has offered advice to RCB, suggesting that they should focus on strategic retention by keeping only Virat Kohli and releasing all other players to participate in the auction. This approach, according to Singh, could lead to a more successful outcome for the team in the upcoming season.

"I feel they don't have any problem. They will just retain Virat Kohli, release everyone else, and use the RTM. If we see the value taking Rajat Patidar as an example, will we get him for more or less than 11 crores at the auction?" RP said on Colors Cineplex.

When discussing the other stars of the RCB team, the former paceman confidently stated that they have the opportunity to re-sign Rajat Patidar, who delivered a strong performance last season, utilizing the Right to Match (RTM) option.

"I feel you will get Rajat Patidar for fewer. So you get him back at the auction. Even if he reaches close to 11 crores, you have the RTM which you can use there," he added.

In the meantime, he also proposed that RCB would deplete their funds if they choose to retain Mohammed Siraj, as he believes that Siraj will not command a price anywhere near INR 14 crore in the upcoming auction. Instead, he suggested that RCB could use their Right to Match (RTM) card to re-sign Siraj at a more reasonable price.

"Siraj, performance-wise, you will have to again judge whether you will get him close to 11 crores. I don't think Siraj will reach close to 14 crores. They will always have the option that if he reaches there, you can use the RTM," he added.

RP, who has previously played for RCB, strongly believes that the team should retain their former captain, Kohli, and strategically build the team around him.

"So they should go with a new mindset. They need Virat, he has contributed a lot to the franchise, and Virat is the most important player as well. So they should think about building the team around him, or with a new thought. I don't see anyone else apart from Virat Kohli having a value of 18 or 14 crores in this team," RP Singh stated.

Also read| ENG vs AUS: Harry Brook scripts history, breaks Virat Kohli's world record in ODI series vs Australia

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Humari aukaat hi nahi hai': Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt on Anant Ambani's wedding gift

'Humari aukaat hi nahi hai': Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt on Anant Ambani's wedding gift

Akusoli Shoe Insoles Reviews Customer Critics

Akusoli Shoe Insoles Reviews Customer Critics

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Apple iPhone 15 is available for just Rs..., check deal here

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Apple iPhone 15 is available for just Rs..., check deal here

J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kulgam

J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kulgam

Paris Fashion Week: Gigi Hadid walks the Vetements runway in yellow tape-wrapped dress

Paris Fashion Week: Gigi Hadid walks the Vetements runway in yellow tape-wrapped dress

MORE

MOST VIEWED

GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024 in pics: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Wamiqa raise glam quotient

GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024 in pics: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Wamiqa raise glam quotient

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

10 thirst trap pics of Nushrratt Bharuccha

10 thirst trap pics of Nushrratt Bharuccha

From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement