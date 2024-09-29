'Retain Virat Kohli, release...': Former India pacer's bold advice to RCB ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction

The IPL governing council recently announced the rules for player retention for the upcoming season, prompting franchises to make difficult decisions in selecting players prior to the auction. Among these franchises, Royal Challengers Bengaluru boasts one of the largest fan bases in the league. However, despite their loyal supporters, the men's team has yet to secure an IPL trophy since the tournament's inception.

Although RCB managed to qualify for the playoffs in the previous season, their journey came to an end after a defeat in the Eliminator. The RCB management is now regrouping to strategize and identify the best players to retain for the next season. Each IPL franchise has the option to retain a maximum of 6 players from their current squad, either through retention or by utilizing the Right to Match (RTM) option.

Former India pacer RP Singh has offered advice to RCB, suggesting that they should focus on strategic retention by keeping only Virat Kohli and releasing all other players to participate in the auction. This approach, according to Singh, could lead to a more successful outcome for the team in the upcoming season.

"I feel they don't have any problem. They will just retain Virat Kohli, release everyone else, and use the RTM. If we see the value taking Rajat Patidar as an example, will we get him for more or less than 11 crores at the auction?" RP said on Colors Cineplex.

When discussing the other stars of the RCB team, the former paceman confidently stated that they have the opportunity to re-sign Rajat Patidar, who delivered a strong performance last season, utilizing the Right to Match (RTM) option.

"I feel you will get Rajat Patidar for fewer. So you get him back at the auction. Even if he reaches close to 11 crores, you have the RTM which you can use there," he added.

In the meantime, he also proposed that RCB would deplete their funds if they choose to retain Mohammed Siraj, as he believes that Siraj will not command a price anywhere near INR 14 crore in the upcoming auction. Instead, he suggested that RCB could use their Right to Match (RTM) card to re-sign Siraj at a more reasonable price.

"Siraj, performance-wise, you will have to again judge whether you will get him close to 11 crores. I don't think Siraj will reach close to 14 crores. They will always have the option that if he reaches there, you can use the RTM," he added.

RP, who has previously played for RCB, strongly believes that the team should retain their former captain, Kohli, and strategically build the team around him.

"So they should go with a new mindset. They need Virat, he has contributed a lot to the franchise, and Virat is the most important player as well. So they should think about building the team around him, or with a new thought. I don't see anyone else apart from Virat Kohli having a value of 18 or 14 crores in this team," RP Singh stated.

