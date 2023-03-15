'Rest in peace': Ex-PAK skipper launches scathing attack on PCB after Babar, Shaheen rested for Afghanistan T20Is

File Photo

Former Pakistan cricket captain Rashid Latif has strongly criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for their decision to rest key players, including captain Babar Azam, for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan. The PCB's chief, Najam Sethi, and head of the selection committee, Haroon Rasheed, have come under fire for their decision to field a new-look team, with Shadab Khan as the captain.

The three T20Is between Pakistan and Afghanistan are scheduled to take place in Sharjah on March 24, 26, and 27. However, the decision to rest senior players has raised concerns among fans and experts alike, with many questioning the PCB's strategy and the impact it could have on the team's performance.

The Pakistan cricket team has announced that five of its star players, including captain Babar Azam, will be rested for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah. Along with Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi will also be taking a break from the game.

According to Cricket Pakistan, the decision was made after PCB Management Committee chairman, Najam Sethi, personally contacted the players to inform them of the rest period.

Rashid expressed concern that the senior members of the Pakistan Cricket Board, who are in their 70s and 80s, are making decisions about player rest without considering the potential consequences. He believes that this approach could ultimately harm the national team's performance.

"Our players are featuring in ICC rankings and winning awards after a long time. Babar and Shaheen won ICC awards. They [PCB] couldn’t digest it. They said we won’t let it happen and now we are here and will take decisions. Those who never took rest and are 70 or 80 years old and need to rest, are now deciding the fate of Pakistan cricket. You can say rest in peace Pakistan team. Our team is now resting in peace," Latif was as quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

PCB has selected a fresh set of players based on their performances in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL). Additionally, the veteran Imad Wasim, who has been exceptional with both his batting and bowling skills for the Karachi Kings, has earned a well-deserved recall.

According to Latif, the introduction of new players can disrupt the team's combination. If some of these new players perform well, it can lead to a chaotic situation when the star players return.

"When you bring new players, you break a team combination. Some new players, who are selected, will perform in the Afghanistan series, so will they bring back the senior players back with lesser strike rate. Media will also put pressure on them. This is the first step towards destroying Pakistan team," he further said.

Pakistan Squad: Shadab Khan (C), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan.

