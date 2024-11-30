Virat Kohli finally broke his century drought in the Perth Test against Australia, marking his 30th Test century after over a year of waiting.

Virat Kohli embarked on a journey to Australia amidst uncertainty surrounding his future in the Indian Test team. This uncertainty arose after a disappointing performance against New Zealand, where the Indian cricket team suffered a historic whitewash in a Test series for the first time.

Kohli endured what could be considered the worst Test series of his career, managing only 93 runs in six innings with a solitary half-century, averaging a mere 15.5. However, the 36-year-old showcased his brilliance in India's remarkable 295-run victory over Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Optus Stadium in Perth, scoring a magnificent century in the second innings.

Following Kohli's exceptional performance at the Optus Stadium, former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja criticized those who had doubted the former Indian captain's abilities. Jadeja emphasized that Kohli's talent and skill should not be questioned, as he is a genius in his own right.

"The name itself says it all. If there were doubters, they can rest in peace now because geniuses aren't born overnight. It takes years - it's the solidity, it's the perseverance, the commitment that you have seen over 15 years. People start judging sportsmen by one event or by one series. It just shows then that never to judge a genius," said Jadeja to ANI on the sidelines of an event.

Jadeja commended Yashasvi Jaiswal, praising his inspirational life story. Jadeja lauded Jaiswal for his remarkable comeback after being dismissed for a duck in the first innings, as he went on to score a stunning 161 in the second innings.

"Imagine getting out on a duck first innings. It also shows you the power of sport that you never give up. You may have scored a zero. You now have scored 161. I just hope he keeps reminding himself and says, the zero could be around the corner, but he's an amazing player. It's been great to watch, and I think the journey that he's had in his life is an inspirational story. I think it's a long journey that he's on and he's had a great start," Jadeja added.

Also read| WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after South Africa’s 233-run win over Sri Lanka