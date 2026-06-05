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'Respect match situations': Gautam Gambhir warns Rishabh Pant, confirms India's No. 3 batter for Afghanistan Test

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has urged Rishabh Pant to respect match situations and adapt his approach in Test cricket ahead of the one-off clash against Afghanistan. Gambhir also confirmed India's No. 3 batter, offering clarity on the team's batting order for the much-anticipated fixture.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 05, 2026, 04:26 PM IST

'Respect match situations': Gautam Gambhir warns Rishabh Pant, confirms India's No. 3 batter for Afghanistan Test
Rishabh Pant and Gautam Gambhir. (Courtesy: BCCI)
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India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir, didn’t hold back while talking about Rishabh Pant ahead of the first Test against Afghanistan in Chandigarh on June 6. Pant, who lost his vice-captaincy to KL Rahul with Shubman Gill as captain, has had a rough patch lately. He managed only 312 runs in 14 IPL matches, and his last Test series in South Africa saw him score just 29 runs at an average of 12.25.

Asked about Pant’s removal as vice-captain, Gambhir made it clear: a player’s main job is to represent India. Captaincy or vice-captaincy, he said, is just a side effect of playing well. He explained that while Pant’s aggressive batting is important, reading the situation matters just as much. “The only real responsibility is to play for India. Captaincy or vice-captaincy—those are just extras. We won’t ask Pant to change who he is, but he needs to respect the game’s situations because, in the end, scoring runs and taking wickets is what counts.”

Gambhir also confirmed that Sai Sudharsan will bat at No. 3 against Afghanistan. Sudharsan has only played six games at that position for India and hasn’t fully settled in, putting together 302 runs in 11 innings with two fifties at an average of 27. Despite some calls to bring Devdutt Padikkal back into the playing XI after his own solid domestic form, Gambhir stuck with Sudharsan, pointing out that he deserves a proper run. “Honestly, Sai hasn’t had a real chance yet. He’s played only a handful of Test matches, most of them in England, where conditions are tough for a debutant. He’s been doing great in the IPL, too, so we want to give him a fair shot. I still feel he hasn’t had that yet.”

Also read| IND vs AFG Live Streaming, One-off Test: When and where to watch India vs Afghanistan live on TV and online?

On India’s World Test Championship campaign, Gambhir sounded upbeat. Even after a recent defeat that hurt their qualification hopes and a drawn series against England, India sits sixth in the standings with a PCT of 48.15. “I’m very optimistic, and so is everyone in the team. As long as we have a chance to make the World Test Championship final, we believe in ourselves. With the talent in this squad, there’s no reason to think we can’t win it. That’s the belief running through the whole dressing room,” Gambhir told reporters.

Looking ahead to the Sri Lanka series in August, Gambhir added that India will carry four spinners. Manav Suthar and Harsh Dubey are currently vying for the left-arm spinner’s spot, but Gambhir said they want to have plenty of options. “This match helps us figure out who our fourth spinner will be for Sri Lanka. We’ll need four spinners over there.” He also stressed the need to prepare thoroughly for the New Zealand Tests, hinting that some ODI specialists who also play Tests could come in.

Both teams have landed in Chandigarh and have been training hard for the past three days. Gambhir, meanwhile, made his priorities clear. He said his responsibility lies with the 30 players in the dressing room, not with what’s said online. “I don’t pay attention to criticism or praise on social media,” he said. “My job is to stay honest with my players and give them everything I’ve got.”

Also read| Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to turn heads; praised during England-New Zealand Test

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