IND vs ZIM: This is why Virat Kohli is not in the squad for Zimbabwe series

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

After not being part of the West Indies series, many expected former India skipper Virat Kohli would be part of the ODI series against Zimbabwe. However, when the 15-member squad was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on July 30, the batter was not included.

The squad also does not feature skipper Rohit Sharma and opener, KL Rahul. Shikhar Dhawan will be leading the side once again, however, the absence of Virat Kohli still remains a mystery.

The former Indian captain is taking a break from the game to rediscover his form. While the talks about his form have not yet stopped, his not being part of the squad has just added fuel to the fire.

With the Asia Cup approaching, fans do not know if the batter would get selected for the Indian squad.

So why is Kohli not part of the Zimbabwe series?

According to a media source, it is learnt that the senior batter had a conversation with the national selectors. Kohli had said he would be available for the Asia Cup later next month.

"Virat had spoken to selectors that he would be available from the Asia Cup onwards. The first team players will hardly get rest from Asia Cup till the end of World T20. Hence this is a two-week window after the Windies tour when they can rest," a source said, according to Hindustan Times.

The Indian team has a hectic schedule following the Asia Cup till the T20 World Cup in Australia, commencing in October.