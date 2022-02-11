Reports of Sourav Ganguly being admitted to hospital 'incorrect', Narayana hospital issue statement

On Friday, reports emerged that Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly had been admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru for a routine check.

Those reports however have been deemed 'incorrect' by the Narayana Health City hospital. As per a statement issued by the hospital, Ganguly, only visited the facility to meet its chairman.

"Reference to the news of Mr. Sourav Ganguly, President, BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) being admitted at Narayana Health City, Bengaluru. We would like to clarify that the news of him being admitted is incorrect," read the statement.

"Mr. Sourav Ganguly was at the hospital to meet Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairman & Founder, Narayana Health on a brief, courtesy visit since he was in Bengaluru," it read further.

The former Indian skipper was earlier admitted to the hospital twice last year, after complaining of discomfort in his chest.

Ganguly had arrived in Bengaluru ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction slated to be held on February 12.13. The mega auction will see 570 players go under the hammer as all 10 IPL teams gear up for the two-day extravaganza.

Ganguly, who is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for the Omicron variant in January 2022.