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Repeat nightmare: West Indies miss direct 2027 ODI World Cup spot, forced into qualifiers again

West Indies have missed out on a direct spot in the 2027 ODI World Cup after Afghanistan’s win over Ireland ended their qualification hopes. The two-time champions now face the risk of entering the World Cup through the qualifiers route.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 09, 2026, 11:20 AM IST

Repeat nightmare: West Indies miss direct 2027 ODI World Cup spot, forced into qualifiers again
West Indies cricket team
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The West Indies, two-time ODI World Cup champions have missed out on direct qualification for the 2027 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup. They’ll now need to go through the qualifiers once again if they want a spot in the tournament, which will take place across 12 venues in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia in October and November 2027.

Afghanistan’s convincing 92-run win over Ireland in a rain-hit second ODI at Bready Cricket Club on August 7 sealed West Indies’ fate this time. That victory secured Afghanistan’s direct qualification, shutting the door for the West Indies.

This is the third straight time the West Indies have failed to qualify directly for the ODI World Cup. They made it through the qualifiers in 2019 but couldn’t even progress past the qualifying stage for the 2023 tournament in India.

For 2027, as per ICC rules, co-hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe are in automatically. The next seven places go to the top teams on the ICC ODI rankings by September 30, 2026. As things stand, West Indies sit tenth in the current rankings. Afghanistan hold eighth, Bangladesh ninth, and Zimbabwe eleventh—though Zimbabwe’s co-host status frees up another slot in the top nine. Still, West Indies can’t break into those top nine spots before the cutoff.

Next up for the Windies is a three-match away ODI series against India. The first two games are set for September 27 in Thiruvananthapuram and September 30 in Guwahati. Even if West Indies manage to win both, it won’t be enough to lift their ranking into the direct qualification zone.

Ireland are also headed for the 2027 World Cup qualifiers alongside West Indies. Their slim hopes of direct qualification faded even further after the rain wiped out the first match of their home series against Afghanistan. Ireland needed a 5-0 series win to have any real shot, so with that dream over, both teams will have to battle it out the hard way next year.

Also read| IND vs SL: Shubman Gill closing in on 2 records; Ravindra Jadeja set to join R Ashwin, Kapil Dev on elite list

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