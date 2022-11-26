'Remembering the courage and sacrifice..': Wasim Jaffer pays tribute to martyrs of 26/11 Mumbai attack

Wasim Jaffer mourned the loss of the martyrs of 26/11 Mumbai attack

The 26/11 Mumbai attack will go down in history as one of the worst and most cowardly acts of terrorism in Indian history. It has been 14 years since the gruesome attack rocked India's financial capital, Mumbai. Former Indian batsman Wasim Jaffer on Saturday paid a heartfelt tribute to the martyrs who lost their lives in the shambolic act.

At least 166 people were killed and over 300 were injured throughout four days of horror which shook the entire nation.

Lamenting the cowardly act, Jaffer took to Twitter and remember the many brave souls who gave their lives and shed their own blood in order to save their fellow citizens.

"कुछ याद उन्हें भी कर लो जो लौट के घर न आये..Remembering the courage and sacrifice of our brave hearts today #mumbaiterrorattacks," wrote Jaffer on Twitter sharing a picture of some of the brave hearts who lost their lives during the 26/11 attack in Mumbai.

The incident which took place in 2008, with as many as 10 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a Pakistani terrorist group entered Mumbai through the Arabian Sea, before they attacked the city at multiple locations, including the iconic Taj Hotel, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and Nariman House among others.

The attack began on 26 November and went on until November 29, before many of the terrorists were either killed or captured by the defence personnel.