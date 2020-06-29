'Remembered how to hold the bat': Steve Smith hits net session after three months

A feeling of playing the sport you love after a three month forced holiday is what Australian cricketer Steve Smith is going through. The batsman is back in the nets after a prolonged break, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking about hitting the nets for a practice session, Smith shared a photograph of his, all padded up with a helmet with a cheeky message.

“First hit in the nets in 3 months. Good news... I remembered how to hold the bat,” Smith wrote.

Smith last played a competitive cricket match on March 13, 2020, when the Aussies beat New Zealand in the 1st ODI of a series. The series, however, was cancelled due to the outbreak of the virus.

The former Australian captain is currently the top-ranked batsman in Test cricket and will be looking forward to be part of Australia’s line-up in the summer when they take on India down under.

If the tour goes ahead as planned, Smith will be up against India’s vastly improved fast bowling attack, which had helped the Men in Blue decimate the Aussies in 2018-19.

The series will also bring Virat Kohli and Steve Smith face to face in a series since Australia lost in India in 2017.