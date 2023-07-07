Search icon
Remember Sadagopan Ramesh, opener for India with Ganguly, Sachin, Laxman? He acted in hit Tamil films, started studio

In cricket, Sadagopan Ramesh is best remembered for being the first Indian to pick up a wicket with his debut ball.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 09:56 AM IST

Chennai cricketer Sadagopan Ramesh had a decently successful career at the international level. He played 19 Test matches and 24 ODIs for Team India, opening the innings with batting greats Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman. While Ramesh scored 2 centuries and 14 fifties for India, his promising career wasn’t long-lived.

Ramesh didn’t pick a bat for eight years after retirement. The IPL was on the horizon but he decided to change the course of his career and try his hand in the entertainment industry. Ramesh turned an actor in Tamil Cinema, making his debut in 2008.

He was a cast member in the hit romantic comedy film Santosh Subramaniam, which starred the likes of Jayam Ravi, Genelia D'Souza and Prakash Raj. The film was nominated for Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress awards at the 56th Filmfare Awards South.

Ramesh became the lead actor in a film with sports comedy Potta Potti in 2011. The movie was released to generally positive reviews. He also played a prominent role in the film Madha Gaja Raja (MGR).

Ramesh started a multi-purpose studio specialising in karaoke in Chennai in 2019 by the name of ‘Swaraas’. He currently serves stints as a cricket commentator and has also been seen as a judge in a reality TV show.

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now
Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive
In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in red thigh-high slit dress, fans call her 'explosive bombshell'
Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'
Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits
