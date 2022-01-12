WI vs IRE: Remaining two ODI matches rescheduled, solitary T20I cancelled due to COVID-19

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) and Cricket Ireland (CI) have confirmed changes to the match schedule for the ongoing One-Day International Series due to the visitors camp having been tested COVID-19 positive. The one-off T20 International scheduled for the tour has also been cancelled off.

It has been learnt that the 2nd ODI between Windies and Ireland, which was slated to take place on January 11 2022, will now be played on January 13 2022. The 3rd ODI match has now been pushed to January 16 2022.

The rescheduling occurred after five players tested COVID-19 positive, as well as injuries, struck the Ireland camp leaving the squad depleted ahead of the 2nd CG Insurance ODI.

The ODI matches are part of the ICC ODI Super League and both teams were looking to end the series with victory and be one of the top seven teams, excluding hosts India, and gain automatic qualification for the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

West Indies vs Ireland:

The first ODI played on Saturday saw the Windies lead the three-match series 1-0 following their 24-run victory at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.