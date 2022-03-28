Want to watch IPL 2022 on OTT? Get Disney+Hotstar subscription for free - Know how

The IPL 2022 is back and this time around there are 10 teams participating in this tournament with Gujarat Giants and Lucknow Super Giants being the two new teams in this mega cricketing carnival. Like the previous seasons of the IPL, Reliance Jio is again the official partner of all the teams of this season.

This year also, IPL will be played behind closed doors with only 25% of fans allowed into the stadium depending on the capacity of the venue. Just a day before this mega event, Reliance Jio came up with some exciting recharge plans which offer a 'Disney+Hotstar' subscription so that fans can enjoy watching IPL from anywhere on the Disney+Hotstar app

These plans start from as low as Rs 499 which will be valid for 28 days and users will be given 2 GB of data per day along with a yearly subscription of 'Disney+Hotstar'.

Another recharge plan which is to get this subscription is of Rs 555, this plan offers a validity of 55 days with 2 GB of data per day and it also comes with the subscription of this OTT app.

If the users decide to get a recharge done for Rs 2999, then they can avail of 2.5 GB per day for a year along with the subscription of the Disney+Hotsyar App. and for the recharge of Rs 601, Users will get 3 GB data per day along with the OTT subscription but the recharge validity of this plan will be 28 days.

The IPL 2022 will be the 15th season of this tournament. Mumbai Indians have won the IPL titles the most number of times. IPL Season 15 has started on 26th March 2022 and the final will be played on 29th May 2022.