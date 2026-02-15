FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
'Release Imran Khan, arrest this XI': Funny memes flood social media after India crush Pakistan in T20 World Cup match

The Men in Blue yet again emerged victorious against arch-rivals Pakistan in a T20I World Cup game, and this time India won by the biggest margin of 61 runs.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 15, 2026, 11:40 PM IST

'Release Imran Khan, arrest this XI': Funny memes flood social media after India crush Pakistan in T20 World Cup match
India defeated Pakistan for the record eighth time in T20I World Cup
Team India beat Pakistan in the T20I World Cup match on Sunday, and this win is not just another victory but it showcases the level of difference between the two sides, which is often termed as the 'greatest rivalry'. The Suryakumar Yadav-led India defeated the Men in Green by 61 runs at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, courtesy of Ishan Kishan's stellar knock of 77 runs, which came off just 40 balls. Soon after the game concluded, the Pakistani team are facing massive wrath on social media, but before we show you some of the reactions, let us give you a quick recap of the IND vs PAK clash.

Pakistani skipper Salman Ali Agha won the Toss and chose to bowl first. Batting first, India lost Abhishek Sharma again on a duck, but it was Ishan Kishan, who continued with his blistering performance and slammed a half-century within the Powerplay, bringing the side into a dominant position.

Later, Tilak Varma, SKY, and Shivam Dube added decent runs on the scoreboard in the middle and death overs. In the end, India posted 175/9 in 20 overs, which is also the highest run ever scored in a game between India and Pakistan in the T20I World Cup.

In reply, Pakistan were three down already within the first two overs, losing their star players Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, and Salman Ali Agha in quick succession. Even Babar Azam failed again and got dismissed at a score of just 5. For Pakistan, Usman Khan scored the highest runs and added 44 runs to the scoreboard. But after early debacles, Pakistan couldn't manage to bounce back in the game and lost it eventually by 61 runs.

Now, take a look at some of the hilarious posts on X, where cricket fans are thrashing Pakistan for their yet another poor show against India at the big stage.

India will next face the Netherlands on February 18 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in their last group stage game. On the other hand, Pakistan will face Namibia and it will be must-win game for the Men in Green as they are already behind the USA in the Points Table of Group A.

