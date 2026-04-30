'Release him': Mumbai Indians urged to review Hardik Pandya's captaincy for franchise's benefit

Calls are growing for Mumbai Indians to review Hardik Pandya’s captaincy after inconsistent results and mounting criticism. Some experts believe releasing the all-rounder could benefit both the player and the franchise as debates intensify around leadership and team balance.

Mumbai Indians brought Hardik Pandya back in December 2023 with high hopes and a lot of excitement. They handed him the captaincy, banking on his success at Gujarat Titans—he’d led them to an IPL title in 2022 and nearly repeated the feat in 2023. MI was struggling under Rohit Sharma, stuck in a three-year trophy drought, so the idea seemed simple: bring Hardik home, make him skipper, and chase the glory days again.

But that plan hasn’t really worked out for the five-time champions. In IPL 2024, fans booed Hardik while MI finished at the bottom of the table. Things got a bit better next year—they made the playoffs—but this season, the old problems are back. MI can’t find any rhythm and are second from the bottom with only two wins in eight games. It’s pretty clear the Hardik Pandya experiment hasn’t delivered, and now fans are talking more seriously about changing captains.

The final decision is up to the team management, but if you go by what Simon Doull says, MI needs to take a hard look at their future with Hardik. The former New Zealand quick believes that if MI doesn’t see Hardik as captain going forward, they should move on. Doull admits not everyone will love the idea, but he insists it’s the right call for the team.

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He put it plainly on Cricbuzz after MI’s loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad: “Who’s your captain next year? If it’s not Hardik Pandya, release him. I don’t know how he’ll perform in an environment where he’s underachieved, the team’s struggled for three years, and then he loses the captaincy. It might free him up, or it might pile on the disappointment. Either way, when fully fit, Hardik is one of the game’s top all-rounders. But if he stays captain, is he ready to do the hard work and just be Hardik, the great player, again?”

Doull’s fellow pundit, Pommie Mbangwa, suggests a review of the captaincy. He’s not pushing for Hardik’s removal, but thinks MI shouldn’t ignore other options. The former Zimbabwe pacer wants the team to step back and see the bigger picture, instead of pinning everything on one player.

“I’d review things. Remember, 2024 was tough for Hardik in the IPL, but he bounced back and did well for India at the T20 World Cup. Maybe the conditions haven’t suited him here. It’s easy to blame the captain and demand change, but that’s not the answer. Everyone needs to be aligned—let’s dig deeper, look at all possibilities, and decide on the next leader. It could still be Hardik, so don’t rule him out, but let’s not pretend everything’s fine,” Mbangwa said.

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