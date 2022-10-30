‘Relaxed’ Rohit Sharma is good for Team India, Rahul Dravid reveals why

Photo: ANI

T20 World Cup 2022 latest news: India skipper Rohit Sharma’s relaxed nature helps the team as a group. Head coach Rahul Dravid opened up on the captain’s nature ahead of India’s key clash against South Africa at the T20 World Cup 2022 at Perth in Australia on Sunday. Dravid explained how Sharma’s nature works positively for the team collectively.

Sharma has a relaxed nature and is open to ideas and suggestions from other players. This has helped build a healthy relationship where the Indian players are able to challenge and push each other to excel.

"He is quite relaxed, which helps the group. He is open to suggestions and ideas. We have built a good, relaxed relationship where we challenge each other, push each other. My job is to support him and his vision and to give him some space to focus on his own game as well. Him playing well is good for us, he is a class player. If he is playing well, we are going to be a competitive side," Dravid said in a video uploaded by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

More praise was heaped on the Indian captain by star player Virat Kohli who said that Rohit has the vision to make India win. "The environment within the changing room is brilliant. Credit has to go to them (Rohit and management). Everyone is comfortable with their roles," Virat said.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya also seconded the praise. “He [Rohit Sharma] gives you enough freedom and takes the onus of his things. He tells us to do what we want to do and he will back us in case of failure," Pandya said.

Rohit Sharma is looking to lead India to a second T20 World Cup triumph 15 years after the Men in Blue won the inaugural tournament in 2007. India are firm favourites to lift the T20 World Cup 2022 trophy after being the only team to win both their opening matches. Making it three wins out of three against South Africa will ensure India qualifies for semi-finals comfortably.

Follow the India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 12 match live here: IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score