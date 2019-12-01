Reform related to 'tenure cap' dissolved by BCCI during 88th Annual General Meeting

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) led by their newly elected president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly announced the decision to diminish the 'tenure cap' reform for the office bearers during its 88th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Sunday.

Now, all that's left is the amendment getting approved by the Supreme Court before its officially becomes active.

"Yes, the amendment related to tenure cap has been accepted in the AGM and it will now move to court for approval," a BCCI source was quoted saying by ANI.

This move also means that Ganguly can be at the helm for a longer period of time as the BCCI president.

The "Price of Kolkata" took over as the country's cricketing board head on October 23 this year.

As per the current BCCI constitution, 'an office-bearer who has held office for two three-year terms, either in BCCI or state association, has to go for a compulsory three-year cooling-off period before holding any position within the board.'

The former cricketer and commentator also headed the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for three years and will resign from his post next year in September 2020 to undergo a necessary cooling off period.

If and when this new reform is approved by the Supreme Court, Sourav will be able to elongate his term as the president of the world's richest cricketing board.

Rules and regulations can only be amended by a 3/4th majority of the members present at the AGM, according to BCCI's constitution.

However, the Supreme Court's approval is also required before any new reform is put into active.