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'Reel ke chakkar mein thuk jaoge’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's hilarious warning to paps goes viral - Watch

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi grabbed attention with a cheeky warning to paparazzi while reacting to their reel-making antics. His hilarious “Reel Ke Chakkar Mein…” remark has caught fans’ attention, giving a glimpse of the young cricket star’s playful side off the field.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 16, 2026, 02:21 PM IST

'Reel ke chakkar mein thuk jaoge’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's hilarious warning to paps goes viral - Watch
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hilariously warns paps. (Credit: X)
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi brought some humor to the Delhi airport when the paparazzi showed up to capture the 15-year-old’s arrival for the Asian Games felicitation ceremony. He came out, got mobbed by photographers, and posed for pictures. At one point, he playfully warned them, “Reel ke chakkar mai thuk jaoge,” basically telling them not to get so caught up filming that they trip over something.

Sooryavanshi’s been nothing short of a sensation lately. He’s become one of India’s most talked-about young cricketers, especially after his Asian Games debut in Japan. He came home with a gold medal, helping India defend the title by beating Pakistan in the final.

At the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi had some warm words for these young athletes. He praised Sooryavanshi and others for making the country proud, pointing out that even 15-year-olds are shining on big stages.

"This time in the Asian Games, there were many players on Team India whose age was only 15 to 17 years. At such a young age, these players have enhanced the pride of the country with their spectacular performances. They have won the hearts of the countrymen. This shows that for success, age is not a restriction. In sports, it is the start made at a young age that becomes an added advantage," said PM Modi during the felicitation ceremony in Delhi.

"Therefore, it is our effort that in sports, the identification of talent should happen at a young age. For children between 5 and 15 years of age, we are especially focused on identifying sporting talent and its training. In the coming years, thousands of new players will get opportunities to advance through Khelo India and Emerging Khelo India," PM Modi added.

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi hasn’t played in any of India’s first four matches against the West Indies. The team stuck with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson as openers. Samson managed a half-century in the last game and has put up some strong performances lately, but he’s had trouble with consistency, picking up a bunch of low scores.

With the series hanging in the balance, India could shake things up and possibly bring in Sooryavanshi as an opener. His aggressive style offers something different. Though, for now, his place in the final XI isn’t locked in.

Also read| WATCH: PM Narendra Modi’s '15-year-olds' remark prompts priceless reaction from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

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