'Rediscover & reinvent': Sanjay Bangar claims MS Dhoni's sabbatical from cricket will help him deliver in IPL 2020
Ever since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August, Dhoni made himself unavailable for selection. During his break from cricket, he served for the Indian Army too.
MS Dhoni and Sanjay Bangar , PTI
Written By
Edited By
Snehadri Sarkar
Source
DNA webdesk
Former Team India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has backed MS Dhoni's decision to take a break from the sport.
Sanjay claimed that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper will be able to reinvent and rediscover himself during the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) because of that.
“It is tough to find rhythm initially but it can also be a huge advantage,” said Bangar.
“When you are playing international cricket, the amount of pressure you are under, you sort of get into a tunnel vision with regard to various responsibility and the needs of the team."
"So from a player perspective, if he has taken a break for 6-7 months, he has a good chance to rediscover, refresh and reinvent,” he added.
Ever since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August, Dhoni made himself unavailable for selection. During his break from cricket, he served for the Indian Army too.
Ahead of the cash-rich tournament, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman arrived in Chennai earlier this week and as expected, the former Team India skipper received a grand welcome from a huge crowd.
Under the capable leadership Dhoni, the Super Kings have won three IPL titles (2010,2011, 2018) and will be looking to equal Mumbai's record of four this season.
The opening match will be played between most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and CSK - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.
HERE IS MORE:
Related Photos
'They never call me by my name': CSK skipper MS Dhoni's adorable confession about fans dressing him as 'Thala' . . .#MSD #Dhoni #MSDhoni #Cricket #CSK #IPL2020 #IPL #ChennaiSuperKings #Thala https://t.co/AHhwHcw83M— DNA (@dna) March 4, 2020